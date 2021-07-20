Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post sales of $651.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in BrightView by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

