Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

COUP opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $211.26 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $28,976,058. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.