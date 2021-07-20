Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Photronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Photronics by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $819.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

