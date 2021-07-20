Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

QUIK traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 75,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in QuickLogic by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.