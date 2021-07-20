Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.09 Million

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce sales of $240.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.06 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $971.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $978.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,131,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01.

WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

