Analysts Issue Forecasts for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.55). The company had revenue of C$30.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.