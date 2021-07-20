Analysts Set Expectations for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$1.52. The firm had revenue of C$31.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.