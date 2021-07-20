Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.59.

NGD opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.86 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.