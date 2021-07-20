Analyzing American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Outdoor Brands and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53% SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.48 $18.41 million $2.16 13.56 SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR $4.83 billion 0.32 $146.08 million N/A N/A

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities. It offers its products under its own brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, Antigua, Campri, Carlton, Donnay, Gelert, LA Gear, Lillywhites, Muddyfox, Nevica, No Fear, Silver Fox, Sondico, Title, USA PRO, Crafted, Fabric, Firetrap, Full Circle, Golddigga, Hot Tuna, Kangol, Rock & Rags, SoulCal, Soviet, and Voodoo Dolls; and third party brands. The company offers a range of sporting apparel, footwear, and equipment through SPORTSDIRECT.com and USC fascias. It operates 494 sports retail stores in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland; 221 sports retail stores in Europe; 30 stores in Malaysia; 49 stores in the United States; and 34 Premium Lifestyle stores. Sports Direct International plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

