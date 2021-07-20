Analyzing Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) & Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Bowman Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.38 million 52.97 -$12.68 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bowman Consulting Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -858.86% -249.88% -108.11% Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avalon GloboCare and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 73.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Avalon GloboCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services. It also develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology. In addition, the company develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and provides development services for hospitals. The company has a strategic partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop bio-production and standardization procedures for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T Therapy; GensKey Medical Technology Co. Ltd. to co-develop and commercialize point-of-care, rapid detection antibody tests to identify whether a patient has been exposed to and has developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2; GE Healthcare to enhance standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines; and HydroPeptide, LLC to co-develop and commercialize various clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical and orthopedic products, as well as research agreement with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop CAR technology. It also has a collaboration agreement with the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to advance the clinical development and production of CAR therapies using FLASH CAR technology. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

