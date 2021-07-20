Analyzing Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Navistar International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.37 $33.13 million $1.36 13.26 Navistar International $7.50 billion 0.00 -$347.00 million $0.10 N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Navistar International. Navistar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Navistar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Navistar International -2.48% -3.44% 1.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Navistar International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navistar International has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and Navistar International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Navistar International 0 5 0 0 2.00

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Navistar International has a consensus target price of $40.70, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Navistar International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navistar International is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

Stellantis beats Navistar International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. Additionally, it exports trucks, buses, and engines. The company markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. It operates approximately 1,052 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

