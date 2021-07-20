AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $944.35 million, a P/E ratio of 519.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.