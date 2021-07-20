AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $944.35 million, a P/E ratio of 519.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

