ANON Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, ANON has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $11,269.50 and $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001761 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00036038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00045981 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

