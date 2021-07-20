ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $343.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.55 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

