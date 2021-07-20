Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stake Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,296 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

AM opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.