AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $0.0839 on Major Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $341,660.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012503 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00749353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

