Anyswap Hits Market Capitalization of $21.18 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and $1.45 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

