Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 2,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aozora Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

