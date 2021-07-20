Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,928 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,512. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

