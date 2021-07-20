APIX (APIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.59 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, APIX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

