Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

APO stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,308,653 shares of company stock worth $77,822,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

