Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Update

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AGTC has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 318,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

