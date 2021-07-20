Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 734.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,469 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,711,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.8% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,867 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,040,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,764,000 after purchasing an additional 752,134 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 123,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,394. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

