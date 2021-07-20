Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 429,022 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.07. 120,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074,394. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

