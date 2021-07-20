Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

APTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,477. The company has a market cap of $182.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

