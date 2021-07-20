Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,952 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of Aptinyx worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aptinyx by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

APTX opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

APTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

