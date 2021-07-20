APYSwap (APYS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $395,582.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $395,582.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00097975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00141428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.81 or 0.99857637 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.