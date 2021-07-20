AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 568,819 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3,962.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,819 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

