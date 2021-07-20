AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 90,859 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of BOK Financial worth $21,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,758. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

