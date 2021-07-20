AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $711.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $700.87. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $554.26 and a one year high of $749.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.