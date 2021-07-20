AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 201.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,070 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $22,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

