AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 136,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

