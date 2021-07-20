AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 640,225 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Navient worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

