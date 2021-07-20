AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $144.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.14.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

