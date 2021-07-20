AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 514,539 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 514,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM stock opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

