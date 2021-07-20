AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $462.68 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

