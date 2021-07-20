Arcblock Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $5.03 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012129 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00743875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

