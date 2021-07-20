Arch Resources (ARCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Arch Resources to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.