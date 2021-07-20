ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 5,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

