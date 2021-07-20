ArGo (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.0569 on Exchanges

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One ArGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market capitalization of $506,024.13 and $6,764.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013060 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.00780068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

