Arion Trading Down 19.9% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Arion has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $29,630.97 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00094765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00136193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,600.45 or 0.99987639 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,298,673 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.