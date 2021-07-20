Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AWI opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $130,080.00. Insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $968,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

