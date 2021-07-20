Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,090 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Todd Crockett sold 174,330 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30. Also, Director 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 4,700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,568,651 shares of company stock valued at $809,391,515. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

