Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,562 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

