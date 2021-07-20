Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.95. 31,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 20,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

ARGTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

