Artfinity (AT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $424,053.89

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a total market cap of $424,053.89 and approximately $3,852.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

