Arweave Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.05 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $7.41 or 0.00025018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $247.39 million and $11.05 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

