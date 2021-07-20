Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AIAPF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523. Ascential has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

