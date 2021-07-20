Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 36,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,751,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several analysts have commented on ASXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $585.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

