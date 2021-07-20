Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $321.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

